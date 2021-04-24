Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $1.31. United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 224.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in United States Steel by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,505,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250,572. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

