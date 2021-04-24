Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,253,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

