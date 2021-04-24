Analysts Issue Forecasts for VIQ Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS VQSLF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

