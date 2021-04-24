Analysts Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT at $11.50

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,611. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

