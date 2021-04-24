Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $102.13

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 588.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Boston Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 798,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

