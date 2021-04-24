Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $216.67

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.67.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ECL traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 829,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,042. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

