Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $8.50

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.