Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $112.55

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.55.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
