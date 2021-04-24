Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $112.55

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

