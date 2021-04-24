Analysts Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price at $43.00

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.