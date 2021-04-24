Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $414.22

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.75 and a 200 day moving average of $397.89. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $207.30 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.