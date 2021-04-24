Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $414.22

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.11.
Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PAYC traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.75 and a 200 day moving average of $397.89. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $207.30 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
