Analysts Set Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) PT at CHF 342.07

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

