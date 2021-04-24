Analysts Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $121.50

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SI traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $18,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $16,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

