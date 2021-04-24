Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anhui Conch Cement in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $30.64 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.