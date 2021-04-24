Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,390 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

