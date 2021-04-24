Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $381.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.75 and its 200-day moving average is $320.37. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

