Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM opened at $381.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.75 and its 200 day moving average is $320.37. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

