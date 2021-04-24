Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

