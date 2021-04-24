Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,703,000.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.