Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report sales of $2.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.64 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 655,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,553. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,850 shares of company stock worth $962,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

