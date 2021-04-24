Apollon Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon has a market capitalization of $14,868.89 and approximately $8.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

