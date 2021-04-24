Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. Appian has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Appian by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Appian by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Appian by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.