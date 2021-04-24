Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Arconic has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arconic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

