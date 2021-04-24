Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.76). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCUS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

