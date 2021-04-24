Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.76). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCUS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.