Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.67 Million

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report sales of $383.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.57 million to $398.30 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $369.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,088. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

