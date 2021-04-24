Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $581.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

