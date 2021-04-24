Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Down to $54.60

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.60, but opened at $52.01. Argo Group International shares last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

