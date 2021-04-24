Argus Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $77.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Argus from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

SCHW opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

