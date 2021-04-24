Aries Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

