Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $25,976.51 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $318.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $13,494,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 98,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

