ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

ARKF opened at $53.27 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

