Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.33

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.33 and last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 6646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

