Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.