ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.71. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 8,658 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.