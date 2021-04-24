ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.71. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 8,658 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.