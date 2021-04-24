Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $271.01 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

