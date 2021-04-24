ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €525.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

