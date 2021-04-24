ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $593.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.89. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $671.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

