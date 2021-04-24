Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,161. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

