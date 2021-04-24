Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

ASB opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

