Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 116,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,713,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 134.62 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

