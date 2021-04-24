ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.58.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$34.43 and a 52 week high of C$43.65.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

