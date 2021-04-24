Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

