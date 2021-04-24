Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

ATHA opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,307,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.