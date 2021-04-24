Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.69

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 131650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,200. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

