Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Receives “Buy” Rating from M Partners

M Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE ATY opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,302.10. Insiders sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339 in the last three months.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

