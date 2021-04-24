Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

TEAM opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. Atlassian has a one year low of $146.06 and a one year high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Atlassian by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

