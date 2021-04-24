Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $120.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.92.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

