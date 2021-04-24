AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. 40,170,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Get AT&T alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.