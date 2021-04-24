August J. Troendle Sells 14,377 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Medpace by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

