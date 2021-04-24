AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $102.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.